Since getting her start in R&B almost 15 years ago, singer K. Michelle has solidified herself as one of the genre’s most talented acts. The singing Southern belle’s heart has always been in country music though, and now it looks like she’s finally embracing that side of her career moving forward.
Take a listen below to how she fares out down in the South by checking out her recent single with rising country star Justin Champagne titled “Country Love Song”:
RELATED: Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta
The Memphis-bred beauty stopped by to join us for a special segment of “My First Time,” and she dedicated hers to the first time she ever fell in love with country music. Crediting GRAMMY-winning duo The Judds as her link to the genre, K. Michelle kept it short, simple and oh-so sweet while paying homage to a pair of music legends. Rest in peace, Naomi.
Listen to K. Michelle break down her love for country music below exclusively on “My First Time”:
- The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Keyshia Cole Learned A Valuable Lesson from Eve
- The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kanye tells Paps Its Time to Pay Up, Jermaine Dupri Shares Lesson from Janet Jackson
- K Michelle is back on Love & Hip-Hop but already at battle cast members
The post My First Time: K. Michelle Says The Judds Influenced Her Love For Country Music appeared first on Black America Web.
My First Time: K. Michelle Says The Judds Influenced Her Love For Country Music was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Juvenile & 112 Tickets!
-
The Jim Jones & Pusha T Rap Beef Is Heating Up
-
Praise Him? Fans React To Pharrell’s New Gospel Song “JOY (Unspeakable)”
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Andre 3000 Has A New Album On The Way
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?