A pair of custom boxing trunks worn by Gervonta “Tank” Davis was sold this week for $21,250 by auction house JOOPITER.
The shorts were made by the iconic Japanese Streetwear designer Nigo’s brand Human Made. It was a creative collaboration between Nigo, Davis, artist Steven Victor and musician Pharrell Williams.
They were sold to an undisclosed buyer on Tuesday after 81 bids.
Davis wore the purple and green satin shorts in his blockbuster lightweight bout against Ryan Garcia in April, where he won with a TKO in the seventh round. Davis improved to 29-0 with all but two of his wins coming by virtue of a knockout.
According to Vogue, Profits from the auction benefit Black Ambition, a nonprofit founded by Williams that grants prizes to entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds.
The post Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ Custom Boxing Trunks Auctioned For $21K appeared first on 92 Q.
