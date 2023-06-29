DC Young Fly seems to be in positive spirits when out in public and is thanking God and his children for helping him to stay strong in wake of Jacky Oh’s passing.
The comedian and father of three shared with TMZ that he is still emotional and the wounds are still fresh, but he is staying positive.
However, fans should not expect to see him posting his heartache online as he is not that kind of person.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out the video and his full family update below:
DC and Jacky have three beautiful children ages 6, 2 and 10 months.
Jacky died unexpectedly on May 31 after undergoing surgery.
We continue to send love and prayers to her family and friends.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…
DC Young Fly Delivers An Emotional Eulogy At Ms Jacky Oh’s Funeral
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
What Exactly Is A Mommy Makeover? Jacky Oh’s Death Spotlights Plastic Surgery Procedures
The post DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh’s Passing appeared first on 92 Q.
DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh’s Passing was originally published on 92q.com
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
The Jim Jones & Pusha T Rap Beef Is Heating Up
-
Praise Him? Fans React To Pharrell’s New Gospel Song “JOY (Unspeakable)”
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Juvenile & 112 Tickets!
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Andre 3000 Has A New Album On The Way