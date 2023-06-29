Listen Live
The Fix

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: So What’s Next for Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon?

Published on June 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
2023 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

So What’s Next for Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon?

In a recent interview, former CNN anchor, Don Lemon was asked what’s next for him? 

Source: https://www.localmemphis.com/article/news/local/don-lemon-talks-life-after-cnn-in-first-one-on-one-interview-since-leaving-the-network/522-0c234524-0b67-4dd3-9b3c-0b995ff30bb4

 

US-POLITICS-CORRESPONDENTS

Source: STEFANI REYNOLDS / Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Now A Party of Six

Chrissy Teigen surprised fans when she introduced the world to her new baby boy Wren Alexander Stephens. Chrissy and John have a 7-year-old daughter Luna, 4-year-old Miles and she recently gave birth to another daughter Esti. Chrissy shared the news of Wren on social media saying she always wanted 4 children. Wren, who was born on June 19th was delivered via surrogate.

Source: https://people.com/chrissy-teigen-raves-about-new-baby-boy-wren-hair-7555129

 

Stephen Warren, Johnnie Ingram, Ashleigh, Kesun, Krishnanand And Reagan In Conversation With Kim Cattrall - "Swiping America"

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Kim Cattral On How She Ended Up Returning to ‘And Just Like That’

Fans of Sex and the City know how much Kim Cattrall who played Samantha on the series does not like Sarah Jessica Parker. So it was shocking to find out that she will appear on this season of ‘And Just Like That’ Kim was on The View when she shared how HBO made her appearance happen 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDtzVO27DIE

 

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close