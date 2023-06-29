The Fix with Karen Vaughn: So What’s Next for Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon?

So What’s Next for Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon?
In a recent interview, former CNN anchor, Don Lemon was asked what’s next for him?
Source: https://www.localmemphis.com/article/news/local/don-lemon-talks-life-after-cnn-in-first-one-on-one-interview-since-leaving-the-network/522-0c234524-0b67-4dd3-9b3c-0b995ff30bb4
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Now A Party of Six
Chrissy Teigen surprised fans when she introduced the world to her new baby boy Wren Alexander Stephens. Chrissy and John have a 7-year-old daughter Luna, 4-year-old Miles and she recently gave birth to another daughter Esti. Chrissy shared the news of Wren on social media saying she always wanted 4 children. Wren, who was born on June 19th was delivered via surrogate.
Source: https://people.com/chrissy-teigen-raves-about-new-baby-boy-wren-hair-7555129
Kim Cattral On How She Ended Up Returning to ‘And Just Like That’
Fans of Sex and the City know how much Kim Cattrall who played Samantha on the series does not like Sarah Jessica Parker. So it was shocking to find out that she will appear on this season of ‘And Just Like That’ Kim was on The View when she shared how HBO made her appearance happen
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDtzVO27DIE
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
The Jim Jones & Pusha T Rap Beef Is Heating Up
-
Praise Him? Fans React To Pharrell’s New Gospel Song “JOY (Unspeakable)”
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Juvenile & 112 Tickets!
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Andre 3000 Has A New Album On The Way