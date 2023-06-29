How To Go From Trying To Winning | Dr Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Go From Trying To Winning”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We’ve recently talked about the difference between setting a goal and trying to make something work and then making a commitment, A commitment to make something work. Now I want to ask your question if you took a pen or a pencil and you put it on the table and ask and I asked you to pick it up, could you? Of course, you could. After you do that, though, if I said, well, try to pick it up. Well, you either do you don’t, right? That’s the difference.

That’s what makes the difference about trying and commitment. You do it or you don’t make a commitment. Ts is what you’re going to do, and you hang there and you work hard. It will work if you don’t give up.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

