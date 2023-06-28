Cybersecurity expert Theresa Payton joins Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman with her take on widespread airline delays due to 5G technology, the “Affordable Connectivity Program” in which the government subsidizes broadband internet, and the criminalization of deep-fake pornography overseas, but not yet in the U.S.

Theresa Payton: 5G Related to Airline Delays was originally published on wbt.com