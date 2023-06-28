New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (July 2023)

Amazon Prime Video will be getting an influx of new content on it’s platform come July. According to TV Guide, about 100 titles will be coming to Amazon Prime Video beginning July 1st. New titles will be added all throughout the month all the way up until July 31st! Take a look at the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime Video!

Everything coming to Prime Video in July

July 1

1900 (1977)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Battleship (2012)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Surf Girls Hawaii (2023)

Chaplin (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Class (1983)

Continental Divide (1981)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cry Macho (2021)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Force 10 From Navarone (1978)

Free Willy (1993)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Frogs (1972)

Gaslight (1944)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

Hondo (1953)

Hour of the Gun (1967)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Imagine That (2009)

Invaders From Mars (1986)

Irma La Douce (1963)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Last Man Standing (1996)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Little Nicky (2000)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Marathon Man (1976)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

Mousehunt (1997)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Once Bitten (1985)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rollerball (2002)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Serpico (1973)

Sleepover (2004)

Supernova (2021)

Support the Girls (2018)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Big Country (1958)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Fighter (2010)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Russia House (1990)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Train (1965)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Untouchables (1987)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

True Grit (1969)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Unknown (2011)

Valley Girl (1983)

W. (2008)

Wicker Park (2004)

Witness for the Prosecution (1958)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

July 4

80 For Brady (2023)

July 7

The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023)

Los Iniciados (2023)

The Portable Door (2023)

July 14

The Summer I Turned Pretty S2 (2023)

The King’s Speech (2010)

July 17

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

July 18

Till (2022)

July 23

Unseen

July 25

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

July 28

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016)

Good Omens S2 (2023)

Novela (2023)

July 29

Hardball (2001)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

July 31

Dances with Wolves (1990)

