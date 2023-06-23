STREAMED: Young Thug Drops ‘BUSINESS IS BUSINESS’ From Behind Bars, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Live In A ‘Barbie World’ & More

Young Thug — BUSINESS IS BUSINESS

Young Thug drops a new album despite his legal troubles. After hearing the controversy and conversation around his case, the superstar, who is currently incarcerated, teams up with a slew of famous friends for the release of his newest 15-song album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.

Drake, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert are among the album’s guests. In fact, Drizzy delivers multiple guest appearances. Elsewhere, Lil Gotit, BSlime, and Nate Reuss are among the LP’s other guests. Meanwhile, super producer Metro Boomin acts as the project’s executive producer.

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS arrives one week after Gunna’s a Gift & a Curse. On the latter LP, Gunna seemed to address allegations that he cooperated with authorities against YSL. Some believe BUSINESS IS BUSINESS is a response due to lyrics like, “N—a told and he was my homie, I can’t miss him / Nobody feel him,” Thug raps on “Jonesboro.”

Last year, Young Thug was arrested on several charges, including “conspiring to violate” the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (R.I.C.O.) Act, according to ABC News. Thug pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial.

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice — “Barbie World” (with Aqua)

Aqua’s infectious “Barbie Girl” single has become a recognizable fixture in music since its release in 1997. Now, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice join forces for a new song inspired by that well-known track and the upcoming Barbie film.

Spice opens the song with a nod to the franchise. “I’m bad like the Barbie,” she raps. “I’m a doll but I still wanna party,” Nicki replies. Later, she adds: “I’m a 10 so I’m pullin’ a Ken.” Spice continues: “All the fake barbies just wanna pretend.”

Famed director Hannah Lux Davis directed the song’s music video. Styled like a Barbie doll ad reminiscent of Aqua’s original in some ways, the clip features Nicki and Ice trading bars in a dollhouse set and on flying jet skis above the clouds.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the forthcoming Barbie film is due July 21. Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, John Cena, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon will appear in the all-star cast.

Juice WRLD & Cordae — “Doomsday”

Juice WRLD and Cordae connect on “Doomsday,” a new Eminem-inspired single and video. The guys trade bars over Slim Shady’s “Role Model” beat while Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett handles the visual magic.

Marshall Mathers kicks things off with the “Role Model” motto: “You can be just like me.” Then, Juice and Cordae go back-and-forth in the style that The LOX’s Jadakiss and Styles P have been known to do.

“I’m a bad teacher who gave the class seizures / Smash divas, stash reefer in the lab freezer,” Cordae raps. Juice adds: “I found the reefer Cordae stashed in the back of the lab / So I’m in class, smokin’ gas, slappin’ the class preacher.”

Cordae walks through a busy hallway in the Lyrical Lemonade music video. In a surprising twist, the late Juice WRLD also appears for his parts thanks to artificial intelligence. Deep Voodoo, the same company that worked on Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” video — where Lamar’s face morphs into several others — is credited in this visual.

The clip ends with another surprise for fans. It includes Juice and Cordae rapping together during what seems like the creation of the song. In the clip, Juice shares his idea for the music video.

This is the first single from Lyrical Lemonade’s forthcoming album.

Coi Leray — COI

After taking over the music game with the popular “Players” single, Coi Leray keeps the momentum going as she delivers a new 16-song album, COI.

Leray teams up with a flurry of famous faces for this project. Lola Brooke, Saucy Santana, Giggs and more lend their voices here. Meanwhile, Johnny Goldstein produced a bulk of the album with additional production from Tbhits, London On Da Track, David Guetta and Cubeatz.

Coi says this album is important for a variety of reasons. “It’s all about me and my happiness and my story because I’ve been recording and it’s been great times, great vibes,” she tells Interview. “I’ve been top 10 UK, top 10 global. Just that right there alone proved to myself and the world I always just level up the best way. It’s showing you, ‘I’m here to stay.’ I’m showing you why I leveled up and I’m also getting vulnerable and I’m telling my story and just showing you Coi.”

