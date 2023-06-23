Looks like Nicki Minaj may have to relocate out of her plush California neighborhood… that’s if her neighbors have anything to do with it.
TMZ reports that residents in Nicki’s Hidden Hills neighborhood have launched a petition to have the “Barbie World” rapper and her family removed from the block. So far, hundreds of folks have signed.
The issue is not with Nicki herself, but rather her husband Kenneth Petty.
As you know, Petty is a registered sex offender after being convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He is currently on the tail end of a one-year in-home detention for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved from NY to Cali shortly after marrying Nicki.
As for the new uproar, Petty recently filed new legal docs on the Megan’s Law website to change his address to the Hidden Hills residence, which Nicki bought back in December.
Once neighbors were alerted of the couple’s presence, resident Beverly Bardan launched the petition, saying that their presence would diminish home values and create safety concerns.
While the petition was launched shortly after Nicki dropped $19.5 million on the estate, it gained a lot of attention lately. At press time, the petition has 862 signatures…and counting.
Nicki Minaj’s Neighbors File Petition To Kick Her & Hubby Out Of Neighborhood was originally published on hiphopnc.com
