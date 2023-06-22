Our legal analyst attorney Bill Graham joins Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman with his take on Hunter Biden’s taxes and gun plea agreement with prosecutors, former President Donald Trump’s documents case and court date, and why it took five years for investigators to complete the investigation into Hunter Biden.
Bill Graham: Hunter Biden Got a Fair Deal was originally published on wbt.com
