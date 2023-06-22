The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Larenz Tate Says He’s Not That Smooth

Kim Cattral’s Return to ‘And Just Like That’ Was Supposed to Be A Surprise
Today is the day! Season 2 of And Just Like That premieres on MAX. In a recent interview, Sarah Jessica Parker said Kim Cattral’s return was supposed to be a secret
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wrz4LwqEJVc
Larenz Tate Says He’s Not That Smooth
Larenz Tate was asked to list his most iconic roles and of course one of the roles he selected was Darius Love Hall in Love Jones. Larenz said he’s not smooth like Darius
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRRbypNNZto
Larsa Pippen To Receive 50% Of Scottie Pippen’s Chicago Bulls Retirement Plan
Larsa Pippen has been awarded 50% of her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen’s, Chicago Bulls 401k savings plan trust, according to court documents.
She will be listed as an “alternate payee” as the account was found to be community property of the marital estate.
According to reports, the amount was to be dispensed to Larsa in a “cash lump sum” as soon as possible following the approval of this order.
Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/larsa-pippen-to-receive-50-of-scottie-pippens-chicago-bulls-retirement-plan/
Larsa Pippen Said She’s Open to Having Another Child
48 year old Larsa Pippen is dating 32 year old Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan. Larsa, who is a mom of 4 kids says she’s open to having another child.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CtwmivWA2CY/
