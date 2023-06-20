Brett Jensen: NC House Speaker Sued Over Alleged Affair

News

Published on June 20, 2023

WBT reporter “Breaking” Brett Jensen joins Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman with his take on the Alienation of Affection lawsuit accusing NC House Speaker Tim Moore of having a years-long affair with a married woman, charges filed against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter who agreed to plead guilty to a couple of tax offenses and enter into a pretrial diversion agreement which would keep him from being prosecuted on a felony gun charge, and former Mecklenberg County District Court Judge Ben Thalheimer joins the discussion to provide some clarity on separation agreements with relation to Alienation of Affection law.

