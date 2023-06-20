WBT reporter “Breaking” Brett Jensen joins Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman with his take on the Alienation of Affection lawsuit accusing NC House Speaker Tim Moore of having a years-long affair with a married woman, charges filed against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter who agreed to plead guilty to a couple of tax offenses and enter into a pretrial diversion agreement which would keep him from being prosecuted on a felony gun charge, and former Mecklenberg County District Court Judge Ben Thalheimer joins the discussion to provide some clarity on separation agreements with relation to Alienation of Affection law.

Brett Jensen: NC House Speaker Sued Over Alleged Affair was originally published on wbt.com