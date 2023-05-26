Suspect in Migos’ Takeoff Murder Now Officially Charged With Murder

A Texas grand jury has indicted DJ Pat, also known as Patrick Xavier Clark, for the murder of Migos artist Takeoff in 2022.

On May 25, Clark was charged with murder. His attorney, Carl Moore, issued the following statement to TMZ: “Today’s action by the grand jury is not unexpected.”

According to authorities, Takeoff was merely a bystander during the argument outside the bowling alley in November that resulted in the shooting. He was not a party to the altercation, had no weapons. The coroner’s report states that Takeoff was shot in the head and torso.

