7-Year-Old Shot, Recovering at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

As the weather starts to heat up, weekend shootings are becoming more and more prevalent.
In the third Cincinnati shooting reported Saturday, a 7-year-old girl was shot in the stomach while playing outside.
The shooting took place on Reading Road.
FOX 19 initially reported the story.
From FOX 19:
“It’s sad. I heard the shots from my porch and walked up here to see what’s going on and they said that’s what’s going on. A 7-year-old got shot. Bullets don’t have no targets or names on them and it’s so sad but I’m glad she’s okay though. My prayer are with her and her family,” North Avondale resident Donico Smith said.
To read the entire FOX 19 report, [click here].
Police confirmed that the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she continues to recover.
At this time we are not aware of any suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
