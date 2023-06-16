Jack Harlow “Gang Gang Gang,” Dave East “Rich Problems” & More | Daily Visuals 6.16.23

With his fans praising his latest album, Jackman, he self-proclaimed second greatest white rapper of all-time, Jack Harlow knows he has to keep his buzz going and to do that he’s been dropping off new videos on a weekly basis.

This time around the Kentucky representative comes through with some visuals to his album cut, “Gang Gang Gang,” which features Jack kicking it with his day-ones while painting pictures of the gossip he hears whenever he touches base back at home. He ever gonna respond to Machine Gun Kelly’s subliminal shots or nah?

Dave East meanwhile seems like he’s ready to get that Saudi money as he heads to the Middle East for some R&R while donning the customary thawb attire and counting stacks of American cash that may or may not eventually end up in Jared Kushner’s bank account. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hit-Boy and Big Hit, Millyz, and more.

JACK HARLOW – “GANG GANG GANG”

DAVE EAST – “RICH PROBLEMS”

HIT-BOY & BIG HIT – “GRINDIN’ MY WHOLE LIFE PT. 2”

MILLYZ – “STUPID LOVE”

JUICY J FT. LA CHAT – “DEADBEAT”

POPCAAN – “FRESHNESS”

VYBZ KARTEL – “COME SIT DOWN”

TYGA & YG – “PLATINUM”

