Niecy Nash is one of our favorite fashion girlies, and the beauty was just spotted on Instagram giving us another look that we absolutely love!
“Niecy Nash Betts x @sagaftrafound In @alietteny Bag and shoes @jimmychoo Hair @robbirogers1 MUA @so.nimoh #waymanandmicah #niecynash #sagaftra #aliette #wxm10” they captioned the look. Check it out below.
“It’s giving chicccccc! So beautiful ,” wrote one of the styling duo’s followers while another commented with, “ABSOLUTELY STUNNING ”
Nash just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and whenever she partners with Wayman and Micah, we already know she’s going to eat and leave no crumbs!
What do you think about this elegant look?
DON’T MISS…
Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Make History As First Same-Sex Couple To Cover Essence
#LoveWins: Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica Bett Via Instagram
Niecy Nash Shines In An All White Ruffled Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Indiana State fair releases first wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concert lineup
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Mike Pence Throws His Hat In The Ring
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Floyd Mayweather Jr-John Gotti III Fight Ends in Complete Havoc[WATCH]