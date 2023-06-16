The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Method Man’s ‘All I Need’ Almost Didn’t Happen

Method Man’s ‘All I Need’ Almost Didn’t Happen

It’s always funny to me when artists talk about a song in their catalog that they didn’t want to record and it’s always their MONSTER hit. Method Man said he didn’t want to record his huge hit song All I Need ft Mary J Blige. So how did they get Method Man to change his mind?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdVFmqA1DGQ&t=170s

Jackee Harry Says You Can Thank Her for This….

Who can forget the time Jackee Harry and Regina King were drunk and cutting up on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Well, Jackee says you can thank her and Regina for the evolution of the show

Jackee said that at the time, she was not into Twitter but Regina made her start an account. She said that drunken episode got her 300,000 followers in a day

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iakfhAFtIow

Samuel L Jackson’s Wife Is Not The One!

Today would have been Tupac’s 52nd birthday and in a recent interview, Samuel L. Jackson shared a story about his wife, LaTanya, who was in the movie Juice. She played the mom of the chubby kid in the movie. He said Tupac was walking around the set cursing and LaTanya wasn’t having it!

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctfy-j6LoXv/

Donald Trump Showed up in a Cuban Restaurant after his Second arraignment

Ya’ll!! Why Donald Trump showed up to a Cuban restaurant in Miami after his second arraignment on Tuesday. He said “food for everyone” after being greeted with birthday wishes from his supporters and then left without paying.

Source: https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-promised-free-food-no-one-got-anything-2023-6