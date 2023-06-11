Uzo Aduba Reveals She’s Expecting First Baby With Husband Robert Sweeting

Congratulations to Uzo Aduba who has just revealed that she is going to be a mom!

The Orange Is the New Black actress shared that she’s expecting her first baby with her filmmaker husband Robert Sweeting. The 42-year-old revealed the big news on Sunday while appearing at the 2023 Tony Awards when she posed on the red carpet with her baby bump on full display.

The actress wore her orange Christian Siriano suit jacket unbuttoned on the red carpet of the annual awards show to reveal her growing baby bump as a subtle way to announce the news. She paired the vibrant look with David Webb jewelry, Alexandre Birman shoes, and Judith Leiber clutch.

PEOPLE confirmed the news via a rep for the couple, who explained, “The happy couple is over the moon about their growing family and are excited to be parents.”

Check out a few pics from the red carpet below.

In September 2021, Aduba revealed that she and Sweeting had quietly gotten married back in 2020 in a secret ceremony held in New York. The starlet opened up about her marriage for the first time in an Instagram post that month, sharing a photo of the couple from their wedding along with a sweet caption, “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me. ”

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

