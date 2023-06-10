DC Young Fly paid an emotional tribute to his long-time partner Ms Jacky Oh over the weekend at her funeral in Atlanta.
During the emotional eulogy, the actor and comedian opened up about Jacky’s “beautiful soul” and explained to the funeral attendees how much of a “super great mother” she was to their three children. DC Young Fly also took the time to explain how his family’s “unwavering faith in God” is what is helping them get through this difficult time, encouraging all of those in attendance to “find your relationship with God.”
Watch the emotional video below.
As previously reported, the ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star, Ms Jacky Oh died on May 31 and reports stated that the 32-year-old television personality was found deceased at her hotel following a cosmetic procedure that she had previously. Following the tragic news, DC Young Fly took to Instagram to pay tribute to his longtime partner, sharing a photo of the couple during happier times with a lengthy caption expressing his feelings after her passing.
DC Young Fly Delivers An Emotional Eulogy At Ms Jacky Oh’s Funeral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Indiana State fair releases first wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concert lineup
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Mike Pence Throws His Hat In The Ring
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
-
Scheduled Sex Works
-
Amp Harris Celeb BBall Game 2011 [1]