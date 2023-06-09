The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Vivica A Fox Shares Her Best On Screen Kiss

Vivica A Fox Shares Her Best On Screen Kiss

Vivica A Fox has kissed some of the finest men in Hollywood. Morris Chestnut, Will Smith, Larenz Tate and Boris Kodjoe. So who was the best kisser?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt0ubrv6f0Q

Devon Franklin & Megan Good Are Still Friends

In a recent interview, Devon Franklin was asked if he and Megan Good still talk and if they are still friends. Devon was then asked if it upsets him to see his ex-wife out with actor Jonathon Majors. Devon said he is able to have this perspective because he knows that whatever energy he puts out in the Universe will come back to him. So only positive energy.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlhhTwoKtnc

Donald Trump Indicted-Again

The former president Donald Trump was indicted yesterday over having classified documents in his Florida home. Needless to say he was not pleased about the indictment and took to his social platform to vent. He wrote in part that Joe Biden has documents, strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette and which is secured by only a garage door that is paper thin and open much of the time. (1) why is that description so specific and (2) I don’t think a president is just leaving his home wide open for all to see but go off Donald

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/06/08/donald-trump-indicted-feds-classified-white-house-documents-mar-a-lago/

Don Lemon Back to CNN?

There is a rumor that Don Lemon might return to CNN. The rumor began after CNN fired their CEO. Reportedly, the two had a long-standing beef due to the company head regularly finding problems with Lemon’s on-air language and behavior. We’ll see what happens…..

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/06/08/don-lemon-possibly-returning-to-cnn-after-former-ceo-chris-licht-was-recently-fired/





