The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Mike Pence Throws His Hat In The Ring

Mike Pence Throws His Hat In The Ring

Former Vice President and former governor of Indiana, Mike Pence is throwing his hat in the ring. He’s running for president in this upcoming election.

Source: https://twitter.com/Mike_Pence/status/1666377457157668865

Mary J. Blige On What She Would Do Differently

Mary J Blige sat down with the financial podcast, Earn Your Leisure, during her Strength of a Woman woman’s expo. Mary has to give her ex-husband, Kendu, $30,000 a MONTH in alimony. They asked her, knowing what she knows now, what would she have done differently?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgRVSd4DytA

Nick Cannon on Jamie Foxx

Nick Cannon sat down with Extra and was asked if he could give an update on Jamie. Nick Says he knows about the same amount we do.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjGrM2EcXcs

Anita Baker Claps Back On Social Media

Remember last month, there was an issue between Anita Bake and Babyface and Babyface was unable to perform? Well it looks like Anita is now catching up on some tweets as she responded to someone who wrote, she did the same thing to Luther and Maxwell. Anita responded, Dear Sir. LiveNation took full responsibility. I went on my stage at the appropriate time. Did my job without benefit of a full production. I have never been in concert with my friend Maxwell. I did my job. Your public statements are false.



