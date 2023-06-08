It’s been more than a decade since Nike introduced sneakerheads to the comfort of their Nike Roshe Run silhouette. Though its popularity only kept it on shelves for a few years, Nike is preparing its big comeback tour.

As Sole Retriever originally reported, Nike is rumored to be bringing back their 2012 hit this coming fall. While we’re excited to hear the news, we’ll have to take it with a grain of salt, as rumors of the OG Travis Scott SB Dunks restocking this September turned out to be false. Still, as much as we would’ve loved to see those Travis Dunks make a return, we know Nike likes to keep their exclusive sneakers, well, exclusive. The Roshe Run on the other hand, isn’t considered a grail as much as it’s considered a beater in the sneaker community, so there’s a better chance of these making their return to shelves.

The Nike Roshe is often credited for inspiring the Yeezy 350, wish ended up taking most of its shine, especially when the Swoosh started going crazy with all the colorways. Sole Retriever reports there will be nine colorways with this Roshe return.

These joints were hella comfortable though, for a reasonable price.

No word on when they'll be dropping but should they release, you can expect to see a few of these roaming the wild.

Would you cop a pair of Nike Roshe Run’s should they restock? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Nike Roshe Run Is Rumored To Be Making A Return was originally published on hiphopwired.com