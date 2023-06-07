‘Captain America: New World Order’ Title Changed To ‘Brave New World’

Though the popularity of Marvel Cinematic films have basically taken a nosedive in recent years, many fans are still looking forward to a few movies slated to release in the near future. Captain America 4 is actually one of them.

Months ago, we got word that the next installment in the Captain America franchise would be called Captain America: New World Order, but that plan seems to have changed. Variety is reporting that the Anthony Mackie-led picture has been dubbed Captain America: Brave New World. Why the name change? Well, probably due to conspiracy theorists running wild on the internet nowadays. Marvel isn’t trying to give them anything to fuel their fire. Y’all know these days any and everything has a hidden or double meaning as far as they’re concerned.

Marvel made the announcement on Twitter along with a picture of Anthony Mackie (Captain America) and Harrison Ford (Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross) on the set of the film along with the name change in the caption.

While many fans doubt Mackie’s ability to carry Cap’s shield in a film all on his own, the man did not disappoint as the new Captain America in the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. So we’re going to give him the benefit of the doubt. Add to that the rumors that Harrison Ford will be turning into the Red Hulk in the film, and Marvel might actually have a blockbuster hit on their hands.

Variety reports:

“Captain America: Brave New World” is directed by Julius Onah (“The Cloverfield Paradox,” “Luce”) and co-written by Malcolm Spellman, who was the creator of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” The cast includes Ford in his MCU debut as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, taking over for the late William Hurt. Ross is now the President of the United States in “Brave New World.” Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson also star, reprising their roles of Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns from “The Incredible Hulk.” The supporting cast also includes Shira Haas and and “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Danny Ramirez.

Though details about the plot are still being kept under wraps, if Ford does indeed become the Red Hulk in Brave New World, best believe we’ll be giving Marvel our money come May 3, 2024.

Are y’all going to be checking out Captain America: Brave New World? Do you think the name change was necessary? Let us know in the comments section below.

‘Captain America: New World Order’ Title Changed To ‘Brave New World’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com