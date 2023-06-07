Robert De Niro Co-Signs French Montana Documentary, ‘For Khadija’

Robert De Niro has had a history for having a thing for Black women, but we ain’t know he was actually into Hip-Hop culture… kinda.

Earlier this year, French Montana revealed that a documentary about his rags-to-riches story dubbed For Khadija would be releasing at the Tribeca Film Festival. And screen legend, Robert De Niro himself actually co-signed the Mandon Lovett directed feature. During an interview for Extra TV, De Niro and Jane Rosenthal (two of the co-founders of the Tribeca Film Festival) were asked about the Montana documentary with the former giving his two cents about the project. “To me, being part of the fabric of the city and so on is everything and tradition, and hopefully it will last as long as the city is here — and the city should be here forever,” De Niro said.

You have to wonder if Robert De Niro has any tracks from Wave Gods on his playlist somewhere. Just sayin’.

Rosenthal also revealed that after Montana’s documentary is screened at the Beacon Theatre, he will be performing for the crowd on hand to add that exclamation point of his success story. We just wonder if the documentary will feature his relationship with Khloe Kardashian as some feel that was the biggest achievement of his music career.

Growing up in Morrocco and making his way to the Bronx with his parents and younger brother, a teenage Karim Kharbouch (aka French Montana) was only able to speak Arabic and French at the time. He ultimately made his way to Hip-Hop superstardom after years of grinding out on the mean streets of the BX. Now that he’s basically a household name, Montana is looking forward to people seeing his story played out on the big screen and maybe even inspire other immigrants to take the road less traveled on route to achieving their dreams… of getting with a Kardashian (we kid we kid).

Executive produced by Drake and Diddy, For Khadija will certainly be getting a lot of attention either out on these streets or on social media once it hits the big screen.

Check out the trailer for For Khadija below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits the Tribeca Film Festival June 16.

