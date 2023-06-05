The Fugees Reunite At The Roots Picnic Music Festival

Over the weekend, The Roots Picnic out in Philadelphia was making noise for some of its surprise sets such as the reunion of State Property, but fans in attendance were really taken aback when Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras reunited to become The Fugees one more time.
According to TMZ, the multiplatinum rap group put the band together for what could be the last time this past Saturday (June 3) during The Roots Picnic Music Festival and while on stage performed “Ready or Not” much to the delight of the surprised crowd.
Though it’s not clear if they went into their illustrious catalog of hits, their mere presence was enough reason to celebrate as the group hasn’t been on the same stage for quite some time and may not get a chance to do so for again as Pras is facing up to two decades in prison of conspiracy for defrauding the United States.
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her classic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, L-Boogie was doing her thing on stage before Wyclef and Pras eventually joined her and got the crowd rowdy and rocking.
