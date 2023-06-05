Eric Andre Reveals He Didn’t Make Any Money Off His Netflix Film, ‘Bad Trip’

After a years-long hiatus from Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, Eric Andre will be resurrecting his hugely popular The Eric Andre Show and the reasoning behind his return is kind of straightforward: money. Well, not entirely money, but money nonetheless.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the comedian explained that when he left the show to pursue bigger projects such as his prank film, Bad Trip on Netflix, things didn’t work out exactly as he had hoped, and was basically left with rabbit ears for pockets when it was all said and done. Though the film was a hit on the streaming platform, that didn’t necessarily lead to the lavish lifestyle that Andre may have hoped for.

The Associated Press reports:

“I was going to end the show after five seasons and then I didn’t make any money on ‘Bad Trip,’” he laughed, though he acknowledged his motivations for coming back to “The Eric Andre Show” were not just financial.

“Why permanently close the door on a show where I have full creative freedom?” he said, hinting that door is still open for more after this season.

Despite Andre’s claim that “Bad Trip” didn’t make him any money, the film’s success once it hit Netflix seems to have engendered future opportunities for the comedian, though he is reluctant to say more about what those projects are.

Well, at least it set him up for future endeavors that may actually line his pockets with dead presidents. But until those projects are revealed, The Eric Andre Show will be returning on Adult Swim tonight (June 5) at midnight for its sixth season much to the joy of his hardcore fans.

Whether or not his unsuspecting guests or their publicists will be just as happy, well, that may be another story on its own as he’s known to go way off script during his TV interviews.

Should be an interesting return.

Are you looking forward to the return of The Eric Andre Show? Let us know in the comments section below.

—

Photo: Getty

Eric Andre Reveals He Didn’t Make Any Money Off His Netflix Film, ‘Bad Trip’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com