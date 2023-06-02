Celebrate National Cognac Day The Right Way With These Brands & Cocktails

Cognac has a reputation around the world for being a spirit that signals a particular affinity for the finer things in life. This coming Sunday (June 4) is National Cognac Day and below we have a handful of cognac brands we enjoy along with a couple of cocktails, as is the Spirit.Ed way.

The background on how National Cognac Day came to be isn’t something we were able to nail down, but as we understand it, June 4 is the day Cognac is annually celebrated here in the United States and globally.

The Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac (BNIC) also launched a series of initiatives this week to celebrate the grape-based spirit produced in the Cognac region of France, which gives the spirit its unique name and designation. National Cognac Day invites imbibers to find their favorite Cognac brands and enjoy them neat, on the rocks, or in an expertly crafted cocktail.

Below, we’ll feature a few brands and cocktails. If we missed any of your favorites, please let us know in the comments section, or via our social media channels. Happy National Cognac Day!

Martell Cordon Bleu

We’ve featured Martell on these pages in times past and it is one of our favorite spirit brands. Martell Maison is one of the oldest of the great cognac houses and their dedication to quality remains intact. Some would say at its price point, Martell Cordon Bleu is best sipped neat but the Cordon Bleu Cherry cocktail employs a simple build-and-stir approach to experience the spirit in full.

Ingredients:

50 ml (1.5 oz) Martell Cordon Bleu

5 ml (1/4 oz) Cherry eau de vie

5 ml (1/4 oz) Chamomile syrup*

20 ml (1/2) Coconut water (optional)

Build in a rocks glass over a huge cube of ice, stir, and enjoy.

*To make the Chamomile syrup, place Chamomile flowers in simple syrup for a period of 24 hours. To preserve the syrup, keep enclosed in a refrigerator.

D’USSÉ Pignac Punch

D’USSÉ is made at one of France’s oldest cognac houses in Château du Cognac and exploded onto the scene due to Jay-Z’s connection to the brand. D’USSÉ offers a VSOP and XO version of its cognac and both are classic representations of the spirit. While we’ve never had a punch made with Cognac, the Pignac Punch sounds like the perfect opportunity to mix up a bowl and have a weekend of celebration.

Ingredients:

750 mL D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

18 oz Pineapple & Lemongrass Syrup*

18 oz Lemon Juice

10 oz Ginger Juice

25 oz soda water

Method: Add all ingredients into a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with pineapple wedges and sliced chilis. Recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.

The North Star

Hennessy V.S.O.P is one of my favorite go-to cognacs that is both a great sipper and a fantastic cocktail base. I usually make my Sazerac cocktails with cognac as some historians note was the original way to do it before rye whiskey came into play. That said, the North Star appealed to me based on its chilled “up” serving style and sweetened with bitters and maple syrup. Maybe it’s the wrong time for such a cocktail due to the heat but I’m a fan of rich, complex flavors all year round and everything listed below will deliver that in droves.

Ingredients:

2.5 oz Hennessy V.S.O.P

0.25 oz maple syrup

1 dash Fee Brothers black walnut bitters

1 dash Angostura bitters

1 star anise

Spring Fling

This recipe comes courtesy of Adam Robinson, owner of the Deadshot cocktail bar in Portland, Ore. Find your favorite VS expression of Cognac and go for it. This cocktail sounds about right for this time of year from our vantage point.

1.5 oz VS Cognac

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.5 oz jasmine syrup

2 oz tonic water

1) Combine the Cognac, lemon and jasmine syrup to a cocktail shaker

2) Add ice and shake until chilled

3) Strain in Collins glass and top with tonic and ice

We can’t forget to mention fantastic cognac liqueurs Grand Marnier, Villon, and Honey & Co.’s MÃS MIEL. Each of these brands could be applied in cocktails or can also be enjoyed neat or on the rocks, especially after a good meal with family or close friends.

Again, have a happy National Cognac Day.

—

Photo: Getty

Celebrate National Cognac Day The Right Way With These Brands & Cocktails was originally published on cassiuslife.com