Told in real-time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers.
Idris Elba will star as ‘Sam Nelson,’ an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.
Panjabi will play the role of ‘Zahra Gahfoor,’ a counter-terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation. The series also stars Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel, and Ben Miles.
Check out the trailer below.
All aboard! Hijack premieres June 28 on Apple TV+.
Trailer: Idris Elba Boards The Flight From Hell In New Film ‘Hijack’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
