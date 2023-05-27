WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo honored the late music legend Tina Turner with a show-stopping moment during her recent tour stop in Phoenix earlier this week.

The beauty took to the stage to pay tribute to the music icon with an incredible rendition of Turner’s hit 1969 song, “Proud Mary.”

“As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the queen of rock ‘n’ roll,” she said while on stage. “And remember this: There wouldn’t be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner.”

Lizzo Paid Tribute To Tina Turner During Her Recent Concert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com