Snoop Dogg Called A “Depressed” Tyrese & Offered Words Of Encouragement

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Over the years, Tyrese hasn’t been shy about showcasing his vulnerability on social media and proving to be one of the most emotional celebrities in the game. Luckily for him, he has some celebrity homies who’ll take the time to reach out and offer him a shoulder to cry on.

On Thursday (May 25), Tyrese took to Instagram to share how Snoop Dogg came to his aid in his time of need and gave us more reason to love the Doggfather while also supporting Tyrese as he sails through turbulent waters. In the post that featured some audio from Snoop’s call, Tyrese wrote “I was depressed and posting my raw vulnerabilities online God knows I need this phone call from my big homie Snoop Dogg.”

In the audio, we hear Snoop offer up words on encouragement and understanding saying “See all these people that you naming? The record industry don’t respect them and don’t understand the fucking heavyweight shit that you dropping on this record.” Continuing to comfort him with words, Snoop explained, “This is mental health. This is relationships. This is all of the shit that the world is going through in one package, and my ni**a dealing with it, you actually dealing with it through the pain of this record. You’re gonna help somebody else learn how to live through pain and make that a beautiful pain.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Csrz-nYAI8x/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=39279ef6-a06e-4057-947a-f19e1cbcb386

Anyone would be lucky to have a Snoop Dogg in their corner. Not just cause they’d have an exceptional weed connect or Skechers plug, but because the man seems to be the kind of person to look out for his homies on an emotional level, and those type of people don’t grow on trees.

“You my ni**a, cuz. I’m not gon’ never let you put your m*thafuckin’ head down and do nothing that ain’t appropriate. I’ma watch you from the sidelines, and then when God and them talk to me from upstairs, that’s when I’ma step in and do what Kim do. We work for the same God, my ni**a, you gotta know that,” Snoop said as the audio went on.

Snoop could be looking at a new opportunity as a G’d up therapist for the hood. Just sayin’.

The post comes on the heels of Tyrese talking about turning down some record deals as he is still dealing with the fallout from the divorce of his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, who he says married him for “money” and said it was a “transaction” for her.

“Wow, so we did whole marriage and did the whole duration of a child and starting a family, just to find out that it was all about money… status?”

Naturally, someone who wears his heart on his sleeve like Tyrese does would be devastated to feel like his marriage was a sham, but luckily he still has Snoop in his life and he was there to help him pick up the pieces and encourage him to move forward.

Check out Tyrese talk about turning down some record deals below, and let us know what you think about Tyrese’s situation in the comments section below.

The post Snoop Dogg Called A “Depressed” Tyrese & Offered Words Of Encouragement appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Snoop Dogg Called A “Depressed” Tyrese & Offered Words Of Encouragement was originally published on hiphopwired.com