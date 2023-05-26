Serena Williams announced her pregnancy at the top of the MET Gala, which generated lots of buzz. And while she used the annual extravaganza to let the world in on her secret, she created a touching moment with her husband to share the big news with her daughter Olympia.
In a video posted to her YouTube account, Williams documented the moment she found out she was pregnant, followed by some unwarranted criticism from her toddler.
“Olympia does not know right now that I’m pregnant, but she did call me fat. And then she got really stressed out,” she says in the video.
“Remember how you’ve been praying for a little sister or brother?” Williams asks as she sits on the couch with Olympia and her husband, Alexis. “Uhmm hmm,” Olympia responds.
“Well, I went to the doctor, and it turns out I’m not getting fat, but I have a baby in my belly,” Williams continues.
Olympia’s little face lit up the second her mother made the reveal.
“Are you kidding me?” she asks.
“No,” Alexis chimes in. “You’re going to be a big sister.”
Olympia lets out a loud squeal and hugs her mama’s belly.
As Serena shows her daughter her bump, Olympia runs off-screen screaming with excitement.
Hands down, one of the purest, most joyful reactions we’ve seen!
Serena Williams Tells Olympia She's Going To Be A Big Sis, And Her Reaction Is Heart-Warming
