Ayesha Curry is stunning on the cover of the May issue of Insider. The entrepreneur strikes a dramatic pose in a Cong Tri’s draped cutout faille dress that mixes well with her flawless skin. Inside the issue, the beauty discusses her latest venture and why she keeps a healthy distance from the media.

Ayesha Curry learned something from having her words misconstrued in the media. In the May Insider issue, the mom-of-three recalls her experience on the “Red Table Talk.” Her words were taken out of context during a conversation with the hosts, causing an internet frenzy. She believes the show “was edited in a way that made me sound crazy,” she said. “It’s not what I said, and the context was weird. Yeah. I took that one personally.”

Since then, Curry has stepped away from the media spotlight to concentrate on finding her balance. The cookbook author is devoted to wellness, charity, and her lifestyle company Sweet July, a place for her to uplift other Black- and women-owned small businesses. When she’s not operating her business, she is blocking out the noise and doing what serves her in her bubble. “I feel like you see a lot less of me, and you hear a lot less of me, but it’s because I’m actually living my life. And it feels really good,” said Curry.

Ayesha Curry Talks Living Her Life Offline In The May Issue Of ‘Insider’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com