HBCU Festival Fireside Chat Opens Lens to HBCU Struggles

Over 20,000 people from HBCUs all over gathered at the Mann Center for the Inaugural HBCU Festival Saturday, May 20th. Rain could not stop this movement, as the various drummers, choirs, and marching bands, joined together to celebrate Black education and history and black colleges and universities.
Before the big event was held on Saturday, May, there was a smaller, more intimate event held for those who were intrigued in furthering the advancement of HBCUs: The Fireside Chat.
Aaron A. Walton, President of Cheyney UniversityBrenda A. Allen, Ph.D. President of Lincoln University Tony Allen, Ph.D., President and CEO of Delaware State University Dr. Donald Generals, President of Community College of Philadelphia Malik Brown – CEO of Graduate Philadelphia Alvin Darden – Retired Associate Dean of Morehouse College
All these decorated people served as panelists in a discussion to drive home the importance of HBCUs and what we can do to help these schools achieve educational equity as far as resources, opportunity, and awareness.
One of the more potent questions asked in the fireside chat was why there has been a recent spike in enrollment by Black students and other students of color at HBCUs. “I think it comes down to acceptance versus tolerance” Dr. Tony Allen said.
People are gravitating toward environments where they feel supported” Dr. Brenda A. Allen expressed. ” One of the easiest ways to feel supports is if people look like you”
