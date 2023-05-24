The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Stevie Wonder Receives an Honorary Doctorate

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Stevie Wonder Receives an Honorary Doctorate

Stevie Wonder received an honorary doctorate at Fordham University’s commencement this past Saturday and gave a speech to the graduating class. During his speech, he encouraged the graduating class to vote and let them know that this is not the end but just the beginning of their journey.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ws7DQJ7J26o

It Is The End of An Era for LL Cool J?

After 14 season, CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles came to an end on Sunday. The series starred Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J. When a series or movie ends, its not uncommon for members of the case to take something from the set. In a recent interview, LL Cool J shared what he took from the NCIS set.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8_AG92q8NE

Would Chrissy Teigen Ever Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Chrissy Teigen was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and he said he is constantly asked who is his dream celebrity and he says it is Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy, however, does not think she would make a good housewife.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8gll1tRPdQ

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Marlo Hampton Says Kandi Hides Stuff From The Cameras

Marlo Hampton of Real Housewives of Atlanta has an issue with Kandi Burruss not being forthcoming on camera and how she politely shuts the other ladies down when she doesn’t want them to spill tea on her.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpBs2j9iuvU