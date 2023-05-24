The Fix

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Stevie Wonder Receives an Honorary Doctorate

Published on May 24, 2023

Stevie Wonder Performs On The Oprah Winfrey Show

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Stevie Wonder Receives an Honorary Doctorate

Stevie Wonder received an honorary doctorate at Fordham University’s commencement this past Saturday and gave a speech to the graduating class. During his speech, he encouraged the graduating class to vote and let them know that this is not the end but just the beginning of their journey.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ws7DQJ7J26o

 

 

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 18, 2023

Source: zerojack/Star Max / Getty

It Is The End of An Era for LL Cool J?

After 14 season, CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles came to an end on Sunday. The series starred Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J. When a series or movie ends, its not uncommon for members of the case to take something from the set. In a recent interview, LL Cool J shared what he took from the NCIS set.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8_AG92q8NE

 

 

2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Would Chrissy Teigen Ever Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Chrissy Teigen was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and he said he is constantly asked who is his dream celebrity and he says it is Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy, however, does not think she would make a good housewife.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8gll1tRPdQ

 

 

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Source: Bravo / Tommy Garcia

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Marlo Hampton Says Kandi Hides Stuff From The Cameras 

Marlo Hampton of Real Housewives of Atlanta has an issue with Kandi Burruss not being forthcoming on camera and how she politely shuts the other ladies down when she doesn’t want them to spill tea on her.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpBs2j9iuvU

