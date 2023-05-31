Upload A Throwback Picture Of You Or Your Father For A Chance To Win Hip-Hop Turns 50 Tickets

Celebrate Father’s Day in style with our Fly Father’s Day Contest!
We’re giving you the opportunity to win front-row tickets to the highly anticipated event, Hip Hop Turns 50 feature of legendary artists like MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, Rob Base, and more!
Entering the contest is easy. Upload a throwback picture of yourself or your father below.
Whether it’s a hilarious 80s outfit, a snapshot of a memorable moment, or a cherished family photo, share it with us for a chance to win this incredible prize.
The winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Ya Think?: NAACP Issues Travel Advisory For Florida, “Hostile Toward African Americans”
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)