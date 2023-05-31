Prizes To Win

Upload A Throwback Picture Of You Or Your Father For A Chance To Win Hip-Hop Turns 50 Tickets

Published on May 31, 2023

Celebrate Father’s Day in style with our Fly Father’s Day Contest!

We’re giving you the opportunity to win front-row tickets to the highly anticipated event, Hip Hop Turns 50 feature of legendary artists like MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, Rob Base, and more!

Entering the contest is easy. Upload a throwback picture of yourself or your father below.

Whether it’s a hilarious 80s outfit, a snapshot of a memorable moment, or a cherished family photo, share it with us for a chance to win this incredible prize.

The winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries.

