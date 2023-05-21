Mary J Blige was spotted on Instagram absolutely serving in a two-piece look that we’re swooning over.
The songstress took to Instagram to show off her stunning look, uploading a fashionable photo dump along with the caption, “Always worried ’bout the critics who ain’t ever fcking did it. I write what’s in my heart, don’t give a fk who fcking with it- #Coleworld @sterlingpics”
Check it out below.
Mary’s recent slay comes off heels of her Strength of a Woman festival which was held last weekend in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The festival was certainly the place to be as attendees had a chance to enjoy a celebration of hip hop with performances by Blige with her peers.
Mary J. Blige Wears A Number Of Chic Ensembles For Her Strength of a Woman Festival
Mary J. Blige Is A Stunner In A Two Piece Blue Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
