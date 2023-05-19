News

Theresa Payton: AI Experts Call on Congress to Regulate It

Theresa Payton: AI Experts Call on Congress to Regulate It

Published on May 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Cyber security expert Theresa Payton joins Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman with her take on recent Congressional hearings where OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other artificial intelligence (AI) experts asked Congress to regulate and manage AI for the ethical and proper uses of it, and a new scam on Twitter in which a bot tags a user and claims that the user has been doxxed.

Theresa Payton: AI Experts Call on Congress to Regulate It  was originally published on wbt.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close