Cyber security expert Theresa Payton joins Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman with her take on recent Congressional hearings where OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other artificial intelligence (AI) experts asked Congress to regulate and manage AI for the ethical and proper uses of it, and a new scam on Twitter in which a bot tags a user and claims that the user has been doxxed.
Theresa Payton: AI Experts Call on Congress to Regulate It was originally published on wbt.com
