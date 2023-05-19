Ye’s Alleged Wife Bianca Censori Debuts NSFW YEEZY Outfit

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West might’ve “death con 3’d” his way out of the fashion industry, but that isn’t keeping his new wife from taking his designs and slapping it on her physical degree for all to see.

Earlier this week, Kanye’s alleged wife, Bianca Censori, took to Instagram to strut her stuff in a brand new barely there fit that raised some eyebrows and scrunched some faces. Crafted by former Yeezy GAP designer, Mowalola, the new sheet of paper top and boots-and-undies bottom caused quite the stir as it seems to be part of the new YEEZY “Mary Magdalene” collection. Okay, we made that “Mary Magdalene” collection part up, but people are speculating it is part of the new YEEZY collection as only Kanye West would use a cross to cover up a woman’s butt crack like that.

The new outfit comes on the same week that Kanye West debuted his new haircut which featured a cross on the back of his head so y’all already know the crucifix is going to be something he utilizes in his projects and designs going forward.

We’re not the most religious bunch, but we feel at some point The Vatican is going to have to step in and tell him, “Please, just stop.”

The latest design comes weeks after Kanye West held a secret fashion show in LA for his YEEZY Season 10 collection which featured tighty-whitey American History X shirts and bald heads.

What Kanye West is trying to do or prove is up for debate but we don’t expect to see anyone outside of certain parts of LA rocking any of these joints anytime soon. Not hatin,’ just sayin.’

What do y’all think of the latest piece that Bianca Censori rocked in the name of Yeezus? Let us know in the comments section below.

