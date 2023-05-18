Atlanta is a hotbed for many things, but who would’ve guessed that vehicle booting would be one of the most commonly-shared issues amongst many patrons of the Southern city?
That’s why it came as both a surprise and godsend a few weeks ago when a new dynamic duo known as The Boot Girls swooped in to save the day by providing car boot removals at a low fee.
…it only made sense to have them as guests on Ryan Cameron Uncensored!
RELATED: Chukwudi Iwuji Joins ‘Ryan Cameron Uncensored’ As Our Very First Guest!
Boot Baby and Boot Sheisty have grown into quite the entrepreneurs, even making sure to protect themselves by hiding under fashionable face masks and obtaining legal counsel. Actually, Daniel Nagel of The Nagel Law Firm made sure to tag along and gave his own take on what he thinks the ladies are doing for ATL as a whole. All we can say is, it looks like this is only the beginning!
Watch the full interview with The Boot Girls of Buckhead — feel free to take notes, too! — right here on Ryan Cameron Uncensored:
Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Get To Know The Viral “Boot Girls” Of ATL was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
Honoring Chuck Brown, RIP
-
Twitter Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby Being Named After Iconic Wu-Tang Member
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)