WTLC Indy 500 Contest

The greatest time of the year has arrived in Indianapolis and WTLC wants to help you CASH IN on some winnings by seeing if you can predict the next winner of the Indy 500!
Will Helio Castronves win his 5th Indy 500? Will a rookie stun the field? Or Will Tony Kanaan finish his career with a bang?
When it comes to the Indy 500 anything can happen and anyone can win on any given day.
The race will take place on Sunday, May 28th with the green flag waving at 12:45 PM. Make sure you get your selection in by then!
How you can win
- Be the only submission that chooses the driver who wins the 2023 Indy 500
- If more than one submission predicted the same driver who won the 2023 Indy 500 then those submissions will qualify for a random draw to see who will receive the winnings. (we will contact the winner)
Choose below who you think is going to win the Indy 500!
