D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy was arrested over the weekend for allegedly pulling a gun out and threatening his girlfriend.
According to TMZ, his girlfriend has filed docs asking for a restraining order against the rapper.
Sources said he was arrested Saturday following a verbal altercation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend.
Police said it escalated to the point where Glizzy grabbed a firearm and made a threat. The incident happened on Saturday around 9 a.m.
Glizzy took off after the argument. He was tracked down and arrested around 6 p.m.
He was booked on a felony charge of making criminal threats.
According to records, he was released after about 4 hours behind bars on a $50,000 bond.
Police did not find a gun on Shy when he was arrested and he denied ever threatening the girlfriend.
The post Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend appeared first on 92 Q.
