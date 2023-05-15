Mary J Blige ended the second iteration of her annual Strength of a Woman Festival in style and we’re swooning over her sexy ensemble.
To close out the weekend, the Queen of R&B took her look to the next level when she donned an all-leather look from Schiaparelli. The sexy ensemble featured a cutout leather body suit which she paired with a long, leather trench coat and matching leather gloves. She accessorized the look with matching black leather over-the-knee boots and wore gold accessories to compliment the look. As for her hair, she rocked her blonde tresses in a straight bob which was parted over to one side of her stunning face.
The beauty also shared the look on her Instagram page for her 6 million IG followers.
Check it out below.
Mary J. Blige Honors Sisterhood With Her First-Ever Strength Of A Woman Festival
Mary J. Blige Wears A Number Of Chic Ensembles For Her Strength of a Woman Festival
Mary J. Blige Was Everything In Schiaparelli At The Strength Of A Woman Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Janet Jackson Tickets
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary