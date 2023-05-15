Mary J. Blige Was Everything In Schiaparelli At The Strength Of A Woman Festival

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J Blige ended the second iteration of her annual Strength of a Woman Festival in style and we’re swooning over her sexy ensemble.

To close out the weekend, the Queen of R&B took her look to the next level when she donned an all-leather look from Schiaparelli. The sexy ensemble featured a cutout leather body suit which she paired with a long, leather trench coat and matching leather gloves. She accessorized the look with matching black leather over-the-knee boots and wore gold accessories to compliment the look. As for her hair, she rocked her blonde tresses in a straight bob which was parted over to one side of her stunning face.

The beauty also shared the look on her Instagram page for her 6 million IG followers.

Check it out below.

