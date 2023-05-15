Championship Moms is a new limited series from iOne Digital that shines a spotlight on some of the biggest talent from the NCAA tournament, and their mothers.
From zipping across the nation to watch games, to dealing with injuries, to making sense of NIL deals, Championship Moms will document the behind-the-scenes drama that comes with supporting male and female athletes competing at high level in the college basketball world. The featured talent is Cleone Boston, mother of Aliyah Boston of the University of South Carolina, and Elbe Braithwaite, mother of J’wan Roberts of the University of Houston.
The docu-style series will not just show the high and lows but also relay the strengthening of the bonds between college athletes and parents along their journey.
Watch the first episode of Championship Moms above.
‘Championship Moms’ Shows Supporting NCAA Talent Is A Family Affair was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Janet Jackson Tickets
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary