Don Toliver Talks Upcoming ‘Love Sick’ Tour + More!

Published on May 15, 2023

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Dominique Da Diva had a chance to sit down with superstar Don Toliver. They talk about the creative process behind his film and if he’d ever trade in music for acting! With a heavy roster of features on his ‘Love Sick’ Album including “4 Me” feating his girl Kali Uchis, Dominique Da Diva asked him who else was on his list of artists for possible tracks. See his answer and so much more in their full interview below.

 

Checkout the trailer for his ‘Love Sick: Open All Day, Every Night’ below and watch the film here: Amazon Prime

Don’t Miss Don Toliver on his upcoming tour this summer! Get your tickets here: dontolivermusic.com

JUNE 18th
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
DENVER, CO
JUNE 20th
BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM
CHICAGO, IL
JUNE 22nd
RBC ECHO BEACH
TORONTO, ON, CANADA
JUNE 23rd
MICHIGAN LOTTERY AMPHITHEATRE
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
JUNE 25th
MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY
BOSTON, MA
JUNE 28th
SKYLINE STAGE AT THE MANN
PHILADELPHIA, PA
JUNE 29th
THE THEATER AT MSG
NEW YORK (NYC), NY
JULY 1st
THE ANTHEM
WASHINGTON, DC
JULY 2nd
RED HAT AMPHITHEATER
RALEIGH, NC
JULY 4th
SKYLA CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE
CHARLOTTE, NC
JULY 5th
COCA-COLA ROXY
ATLANTA, GA
JULY 8th
713 MUSIC HALL
HOUSTON, TX
JULY 9th
TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY
IRVING, TX
JULY 11th
MOODY AMPHITHEATER
AUSTIN, TX
JULY 13th
ARIZONA FINANCIAL THEATRE
PHOENIX, AZ
JULY 14th
YOUTUBE THEATER
INGLEWOOD, CA
JULY 16th
THE MASONIC
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
JULY 21 – JULY 23
ROLLING LOUD: MIAMI 2023
HARD ROCK STADIUM
MIAMI, FL

