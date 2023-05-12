Alicia Keys does Queen Charlotte her way in a stunning Christian Dior look. The vocalist celebrated the debut of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, as well as the 20th anniversary of The Diary of Alicia Keys album.
In an Instagram post, Keys looked radiant in a gold two-piece Victorian-style ensemble with a textured bralette top and exaggerated floor-length skirt. The songstress accessorized the set with gold, door-knocker earrings, a diamond ring, and a natural makeup beat. She wore her hair in her signature braids at the top and hanging out in the back.
Keys captioned her beautiful post with, “Some people need 3 dozen roses and that’s the only way to prove u love them #QueenCharlotte.” Fans bombarded her comment section with praises. Even her husband wrote, “Flawless ,” in appreciation of his wife’s timeless beauty.
Keys celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit “If I Ain’t Got You” by recreating the song for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The artist posted a video of the orchestral version of the song played by an all-women of color orchestra, and it was enchanting. “If I Ain’t Got You re-imagined with this 70-plus piece Global Orchestra made up entirely of women of color is SOOOO crazzzy! I had REAL tears in my eyes when we recorded this! How does this song keep doing this? I’m so grateful to you, for loving this like I do!! #QueenCharlotte#SheIsTheMusic,” she captioned the video.
Alicia Keys Promotes ‘Queen Charlotte’ In A 1700s-Style Dior Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
