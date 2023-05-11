Tyrese caught up with Magic 95,9’s Ryan Da Lion and dropped some raw and uncut feelings and how his latest album came about.
Tyrese spoke about the end of his marriage and how it’s impacted him, the loneliness that he’s felt, his 25-year career in the industry, and more!
He also encouraged married folks to fight for what they have at home!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Check out the full conversation below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Check out more Magic 95.9 interviews below:
Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?
Freddie Jackson Talks Timeless Hits, His Legendary Career, Thoughts On Today & R&B & More With Konan [WATCH HERE]
“I Feel Homeless Without My Wife”: Tyrese Shares How The End Of His Marriage Has Impacted Him [LISTEN HERE] was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Janet Jackson Tickets
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)