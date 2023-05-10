Amanda Seales and Damona Dixon, aka Don’t Call Me White Girl, join forces to talk defying stereotypes, handling trolls, and the difference between bullying and colorism.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
~
Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here!
For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!
Side Effects of Being Light Skinned with Damona Dixon | Small Doses Podcast EPISODE 271 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Janet Jackson Tickets
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)