Former President Donald Trump was found liable by a jury for sexually assaulting longtime Elle magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s, and for defaming her by denying it.
After a two-week trial, jurors reached their decision after around two and a half hours of review. Carroll was granted $5 million in damages by the jury.
The jury did not find Trump guilty of raping Carroll.
Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, asked jurors to trust Carroll’s emotional testimony and led them through how other witnesses verified portions of her story during final arguments on Monday.
“Those were the tears of a woman laying out the most private, the most painful moment of her life,” Kaplan said.
Joe Tacopina, an attorney representing Trump argued Carroll’s allegations were lies, and that her friends who testified plotted to hurt Trump because they hated him politically.
“They’re trying to take parts of Donald Trump you dislike and stretch it over Ms. Carroll’s story,” Tacopina said.
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case was originally published on mix1079.com
