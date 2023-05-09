Adidas Confirms Fear Of God Athletics Line Is Dropping Later This Year

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

All signs point to Adidas betting big on Jerry Lorenzo this year. The company has confirmed the Fear of God Athletics line for 2023.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the German sportswear company hosted its quarterly earnings call, and as expected, its profitability took a glaring decline. According to their financial reports, they lost over $448 million in the first quarter of 2023 when compared to Q1 2022. This is largely attributed to them formally severing ties with Kanye West and halting production of all Yeezy goods. CEO Bjørn Gulden stated in February that “Q1 ended a little better than we had expected with flattish sales and a small operating profit of €60 million.”

In April, Jerry Lorenzo hosted the Fear of God Athletics’ debut collection at The Hollywood Bowl. The show not only was attended by the fashion industry elite but also by high-profile celebrities in music, sports, and more. Additionally, Pusha T took the stage to perform a short set while wearing pieces from the forthcoming collection. This line is a co-branded effort with Adidas that gives Lorenzo and his team an official home under the three-stripe conglomerate. Gulden also commented that the preview has generated a lot of positive feedback from buyers and says the Fear of Gold Athletics could “commercially be a game-changer for adidas by 2024.”

Lorenzo spoke about the partnership while having the Fear of God’s first-ever fashion show.

“We’ve been working with Adidas for the past two and a half years and like everything that we do, I believe everything was written before it happens,” Lorenzo told GQ.

At this time the exact release date for Fear of God Athletics has yet to be confirmed.

As Ye continues to take aim at Adidas for ending the collaborative Yeezy brand, he reportedly opened a Yeezy office near one of its stores. See how Twitter reacted to the pettiness below.

