A luxurious Beverly Hills estate is the backdrop for our (May) Mother’s Day cover shoot with Taraji P. Henson. The Academy Award-winning actress, who recently appeared on Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues’ fabulous mother, is serving the children in a luxurious hooded black crystal mesh Jean Louis Sabaji gown that hugs every curve of her body. A quick glimpse off to the other side of the room reveals her highlighted cheeks. Taraji is tapping back into her photoshoot era as she warms up.
For our next shot, she transitions into an equally stunning look, a statement-making Gaurav Gupta gown and a lengthy braid that trails behind her as she walks. Soon, she is fitting for the show-stopping look three — another Jean Louis Sabaji masterpiece.
Taraji is joyful on set mingling with her glam squad, which consists of celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace, iconic styling duo Wayman + Micah and Saisha Beecham on the beat. Watch the magic unfold, above.
MORE FROM OUR MOTHER”S DAY ISSUE:
Taraji P. Henson Is Ready For Her Next Act
Mother’s Day Gift Guide: 10 Gifts That’ll Last All Year
The Fashion Credits: Taraji P. Henson Covers HelloBeautiful In Jean Louis Sabaji
Taraji P. Henson’s Best Style Moments
MILF Manual: Dealing With Mom Guilt
Go Behind The Scenes Of Taraji P. Henson’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Janet Jackson Tickets
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Jerry Springer, Tabloid TV Show Legend, Dead At 79
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Brandy Speaks On Mysterious Note Whitney Houston Gave Her Days Before Passing
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)